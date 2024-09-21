Sign up
Photo 2515
Blind River Pit Stop
There is one lovely highway pullover along the Blind River that we stop at every time we travel to Ontario.
It seldom has anyone else there so we are able to let the dogs run off leash for them to stretch their legs.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3774
photos
122
followers
93
following
Tags
trees
,
picnic table
,
ontario
