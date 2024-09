Barrier Lake

Situated in Bow Valley Provincial Park, Barrier Lake is a pretty man-made lake created by a hydroelectric dam on its north side. On its eastern shore, Highway 40 runs between the lake and Mount Baldy, making Barrier Lake easy to access.

I took this shot yesterday while Hubby and I toured the Kananaskis Highway. I just knew it would come in handy on a day that I did not have time for photography!

Too bad for the hazy skies though.