Previous
Willow Creek by farmreporter
Photo 2512

Willow Creek

The Municipal District of Willow Creek, in which the town of Nanton where I live is found, is named after this little river that meanders throughout. This is quite an agricultural area as you can see beef cows and irrigation in the background.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
688% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise