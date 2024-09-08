Sign up
Photo 2512
Willow Creek
The Municipal District of Willow Creek, in which the town of Nanton where I live is found, is named after this little river that meanders throughout. This is quite an agricultural area as you can see beef cows and irrigation in the background.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!
3765
photos
121
followers
94
following
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
8th September 2024 8:41pm
Tags
reflection
,
trees
,
river
,
field
