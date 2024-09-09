Previous
Kananaskis Country
Kananaskis Country

Hubby and I have planned on doing the Kananaskis Highway for so long! We waited until a September weekday, between appointments and meetings, and before visitors arrived.
Today was the day! Except the weather did not cooperate for mountain shots. There was just too much haze in the air for the nice crisp shots I was hoping for.
So we settled for stopping into the various interest points.
This is Mount Lorette Ponds, a series of ponds that were separated from the Kananaskis River when this highway was built. They have since deepened them and now stock rainbow trout so travelers can have the fishing experience.

Wendy

