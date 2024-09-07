Previous
Eyes on the Prize by farmreporter
Photo 2511

Eyes on the Prize

The rodeo grounds in Nanton are full with high school students from all over Alberta participating in the finals.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very impressive
September 8th, 2024  
