Nifty Fifty SOOC - Day 9

Hubby and I have planned on doing the Kananaskis Highway for so long! We waited until a September weekday, between appointments and meetings, and before visitors arrived.

Today was the day! Except the weather did not cooperate for mountain shots. There was just too much haze in the air for the nice crisp shots I was hoping for.

But we did see some mountain sheep on the road though – which is always a treat. Hubby was delighted to see the big guy with the massive horns.

I got some shots of them on the road … would have preferred if they were in a more natural setting but what can you do?

