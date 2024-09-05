Previous
September Nifty-Fifty SOOC Day 5 by farmreporter
September Nifty-Fifty SOOC Day 5

Another abandoned yard and home, this time just west of Champion, Alberta. I love the soft light coming through the window with a hint of God rays touching the walls giving the whole scene a magical feel.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Wendy

