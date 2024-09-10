Nifty-Fifty SOOC - Day 10

Does this count as SOOC?

I knew that the front of the barn would be completely in the shade with absolutely no details so I took two exposures - one for the barn in general and then one for the front of the barn.

Both images were hand-held (I selected a point on the barn that I could align my spot meter on for both) and then HDR merged with Lightroom.

The grasses give it away as they were waving in the wind.

But does it count as SOOC? Merging in Lightroom was the only post I did. I saw the problem in the field, so I corrected it in the field.

Would the old time photographers been able to do this in camera? I know they were able to shoot double exposures in camera so were they able to do this in camera?