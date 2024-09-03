Previous
NF-SOOC-2024 Day 3 by farmreporter
Photo 380

NF-SOOC-2024 Day 3

It is so hard to post photos without ‘touching’ them up. This picture seems bland, over exposed. Must work on my exposure in the bright sunlight so that features do not wash out like this.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise