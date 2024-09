NF-SOOC-2024 Day 2

I love the wild, self-seeding hops that grow over, through and into our woodshed but Hubby doesn’t. So, I decided to record them before Hubby had them pulled and destroyed today. He promises to put Round-up to them next spring so I may never see them again!

Besides, I needed a photo if I am to complete a whole month of September’s Nifty-Fifty SOOC!