Previous
NF-SOOC-2024 Day 1 by farmreporter
Photo 378

NF-SOOC-2024 Day 1

The idea of this challenge is to take and post images using only a 50mm lens (or full frame equivalent) and post the JPEG as captured in camera. (SOOC - Straight Out Of Camera) for the month of September. No post processing allowed – not even cropping or horizon straightening.
The power poles and power lines would disappear if I could do some post processing, and I would fill in the gravel with grass to make the whole shot just a wee bit prettier, but that is not allowed here!
I am also using this shot for Week 36 of the 52 Week Challenge which is titled ‘Greetings from ….’. The idea is to show where we are from and to be a tourist in our own hometown.
These grain elevators say it all. Nanton’s name is clearly spelled out, and the grain elevators give respect to agriculture as the primary industry.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise