NF-SOOC-2024 Day 1

The idea of this challenge is to take and post images using only a 50mm lens (or full frame equivalent) and post the JPEG as captured in camera. (SOOC - Straight Out Of Camera) for the month of September. No post processing allowed – not even cropping or horizon straightening.

The power poles and power lines would disappear if I could do some post processing, and I would fill in the gravel with grass to make the whole shot just a wee bit prettier, but that is not allowed here!

I am also using this shot for Week 36 of the 52 Week Challenge which is titled ‘Greetings from ….’. The idea is to show where we are from and to be a tourist in our own hometown.

These grain elevators say it all. Nanton’s name is clearly spelled out, and the grain elevators give respect to agriculture as the primary industry.

