September Nifty-Fifty SOOC Day 6

I know that I will not be able to go out every day to complete a whole month of Nifty-Fifty SOOC so Hubby and I did a tour of the area so I could grab a whole bunch of them. Sorry for the mass upload (I am already behind so trying to catch up!!)

There are hobby horses on every fence post for a good quarter mile in front of a farm west of Champion, Alberta. I would love to know how they acquired so many hobby horses … all different shapes and sizes. So very unique!