Photo 2510
Eyes on the Barrier
The rodeo grounds in Nanton are full with high school students from all over Alberta participating in the finals.
I could not decide (and Hubby was no help either) which photo I liked better for the Sports Action challenge so you get both!
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
2
2
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
horse
,
rodeo
,
cowgirl
,
pole-bending
,
sportsaction22
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome action
September 8th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
It's a tough choice as both are excellent shots.
September 8th, 2024
