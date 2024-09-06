Previous
Eyes on the Barrier by farmreporter
Photo 2510

Eyes on the Barrier

The rodeo grounds in Nanton are full with high school students from all over Alberta participating in the finals.
I could not decide (and Hubby was no help either) which photo I liked better for the Sports Action challenge so you get both!
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome action
September 8th, 2024  
Jerzy ace
It's a tough choice as both are excellent shots.
September 8th, 2024  
