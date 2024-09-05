Sign up
Previous
Photo 2509
It Has Seen Better Days!
Mary
@mcsiegle
challenged me to make shadows a dominate feature of my photograph. I just knew that this barn with the open roof would have a ton of shadows.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Tags
barn
,
shadows
,
abandoned
,
get-pushed-631
Wendy
ace
@mcsiegle
Here is one shadowy shot for you, Mary!
I have another idea for another one.
September 7th, 2024
Here is one shadowy shot for you, Mary!
I have another idea for another one.