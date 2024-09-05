Previous
It Has Seen Better Days! by farmreporter
It Has Seen Better Days!

Mary @mcsiegle challenged me to make shadows a dominate feature of my photograph. I just knew that this barn with the open roof would have a ton of shadows.
Wendy ace
@mcsiegle
Here is one shadowy shot for you, Mary!
I have another idea for another one.
September 7th, 2024  
