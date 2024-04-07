Sign up
Previous
Photo 373
Out My Kitchen Window - Day 7
I knew that I would eventually catch a bird hanging out under the small water dish.
Patience does help though!
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
bird
,
wsb-kitchenwindow
