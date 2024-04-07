Previous
Out My Kitchen Window - Day 7 by farmreporter
Out My Kitchen Window - Day 7

I knew that I would eventually catch a bird hanging out under the small water dish.
Patience does help though!
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Wendy

