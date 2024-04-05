Previous
Out My Kitchen Window - Day 5 by farmreporter
Photo 371

Out My Kitchen Window - Day 5

Yep - it snowed ... and snowed ... and snowed.
But it was a warm, wet snow and is already disappearing.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot. We woke to some snow as well today
April 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise