Out the Kitchen Window - Day 8 by farmreporter
Out the Kitchen Window - Day 8

Just another bird today though I was hoping to show the partial eclipse of the sun that we had.
However, the sun was too high above the house to see it from the kitchen window.
So - another bird shot!
8th April 2024

Wendy

