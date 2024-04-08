Sign up
Photo 374
Out the Kitchen Window - Day 8
Just another bird today though I was hoping to show the partial eclipse of the sun that we had.
However, the sun was too high above the house to see it from the kitchen window.
So - another bird shot!
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
371
2413
2414
372
373
2415
374
2416
bird
,
feeder
,
30-shots2024
,
wsb-kitchenwindow
