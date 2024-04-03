Previous
Out My Kitchen Window - Day 3 by farmreporter
Photo 369

Out My Kitchen Window - Day 3

We have a hedge that produces berries surrounding the patio which the birds love to sit in.
And - I have a pretty good view of it from my kitchen window.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise