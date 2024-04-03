Sign up
Photo 369
Out My Kitchen Window - Day 3
We have a hedge that produces berries surrounding the patio which the birds love to sit in.
And - I have a pretty good view of it from my kitchen window.
3rd April 2024
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
bird
,
hedge
,
30-shots2024
,
wsb-kitchenwindow
