Out My Kitchen Window - Day 2 by farmreporter
Photo 368

Out My Kitchen Window - Day 2

My world for a longer lens!!
This is severely cropped and looks fake because of it. But it is a live bird, I swear! (and it did fly away shortly after I took this shot.
Oh well!
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Wendy

@farmreporter
Photo Details

