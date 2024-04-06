Previous
Out the Kitchen Window - Day 6 by farmreporter
Photo 372

Out the Kitchen Window - Day 6

What a difference one day makes!!
There is still a wee bit of snow hanging around here and there, but mostly it is really wet ground and mud.
Soon; maybe soon, I too will be posting photos of pretty spring flowers!!
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Wendy

