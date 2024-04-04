Sign up
Previous
Photo 370
Out My Kitchen Window - Day 4
Kathy
@randystreat
said that the view out my kitchen window would be much different during the month - though I do not think this is the difference she was talking about!!
Hopefully this is only temporary.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
2
1
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3650
photos
131
followers
98
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Challenges
Taken
4th April 2024 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feeder
,
30-shots2024
,
wsb-kitchenwindow
John Falconer
ace
But it is photogenic! Well done
April 5th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Agree it is photogenic!
April 5th, 2024
