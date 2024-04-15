Previous
The Sky Was Dramatic Today by farmreporter
Photo 2423

The Sky Was Dramatic Today

And yes - there was a glow in the clouds above the pump station.
The wind is blowing in more bad weather - expecting more snow tonight - sigh...
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Wendy

@farmreporter
*lynn ace
nice shot of the "wide-open spaces" and sky
April 16th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Incredible light and simplicity.
April 16th, 2024  
