Previous
Next
thingamadoohickie by northy
Photo 2986

thingamadoohickie

a macro of the thingie we use to crank open the bedroom window...

i'm pretty sure i had other plans for today's shot but i've had one heckuva migraine all day and so this will have to do...
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
818% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
sorry about the migraine!
April 13th, 2020  
Sheila Guevin ace
Has a strange beauty to it.
April 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise