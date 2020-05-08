Sign up
Photo 3011
bag lady
i ended up with two push challenges this week... this is for the one set by
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
who challenged me to replicate one of my recent faves - and put my own spin on it... sooo.... with apologies to
@graemestevens
... i give you... the bag lady!
https://365project.org/graemestevens/365/2020-05-03
8th May 2020
8th May 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
3870
photos
410
followers
50
following
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
3010
3011
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
9th May 2020 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
mask
,
bag
,
selfie
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
selfie with a mask
,
may20words
☠northy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
- voila... not sure this is really a proper replication, but i haven't got an empty garage and my other idea didn't pan out...
May 9th, 2020
