Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3031
there is no spoon...
for the word prompt: reflection...
i used to have this really cool app on my iPad that provided patterns for photography... that app is no longer available... but i realized that i could make patterns in photoshop - so i did... moved the pattern onto the iPad and voila!
30th May 2020
30th May 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3891
photos
409
followers
50
following
830% complete
View this month »
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
Latest from all albums
3025
576
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
30th May 2020 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
spoon
,
macro
,
stripes
,
abstract
,
abstract-33
,
abstract33
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close