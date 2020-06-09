Sign up
Photo 3043
nature's fingerprint
one of those twirly things that fall from trees in the spring and attempt to take root...
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3904
photos
409
followers
50
following
833% complete
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
9th June 2020 6:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
30dayswild2020
