country road by northy
Photo 3084

country road

went on a walk today at Algonquin Park... it was lovely, but no pics to show for it... it was all just trees and green 🤣


btw, i am hosting the latest street photography challenge... come play!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43821/opening-up-street-71
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Spanner
Stunning
July 21st, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
This is cool!
July 21st, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
Fabulous!
July 21st, 2020  
Joyce W. ace
Wonderful!
July 21st, 2020  
