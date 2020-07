the cauldron

the Oxtongue Rapids near the cottage... i always struggle to shoot this scene... part of the problem is that i can't get past the feeling that one should shoot falls from below, not above... and there isn't an easy way to get a decent vantage point from below (at least not without a boat)... it also doesn't help that i don't have an ND filter to fit the lens i was using so had to hold one up in front of it, and many of the shots ended up blurry from me jostling the camera... oh well...