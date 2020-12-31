Previous
Next
Photo 3248

the year that was(n't)

some random images from 2020 smushed together into a slideshow... as always, thanks bunches for everyones feedback and favs... there is very little i know about photography that i haven't learned from (or because of) the kind folks on this site... here's looking forward to better things in 2021!!!

music once again supplied by incompetech... hopefully i picked something this year that doesn't hurt your brain 🙃
"Ouroboros" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
nice work!
January 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise