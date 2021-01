dawn of a new day...

this week's capture52 theme is "framed"... and yes, i know it's supposed to be "natural framing", but i thought... why not? i kind of like the way this turned out... i really wish i could have gotten a landscape shot, but i couldn't get the frame to sit nicely on it's own, and the newer iPhones are a tad unwieldy 🙃...



i may take another run at this, but for now, it's what i've got...