this thing

not gonna lie... i was seriously considering cheating... this is for week 3 of the 52 week challenge... take and edit on your phone... the taking is easy... editing not so much... eyestrain and nausea ensued... and snapseed doesn't seem to have a gradient feature... anyhoo... i stayed within the lines on this one... moving on...



(in case you're wondering, this thingy is holding down some playground climbing structure)