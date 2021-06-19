Previous
the lighthouse by northy
Photo 3418

the lighthouse

taken last weekend around dawn... 'cuz i just realized i haven't picked up the camera today and i'm about to head out to dinner... at a restaurant... yeeeeehaaaaaaw!
☠northy

gloria jones ace
Outstanding image
June 20th, 2021  
