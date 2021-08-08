Previous
Next
moi by northy
Photo 3466

moi

taken on August 11 when i went in to work... backfilling in a somewhat desperate attempt to catch-up... i think i missed twilight by about 10 minutes and i'm posting to the wrong date... but tagging for 5+2 anyway 🙃
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
The artist at work!
August 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise