Photo 3570
lines
just something i wanted to try...
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
20th November 2021 1:12pm
Tags
lines
,
penguin
,
toy penguin
,
meeeeeeester penguin
,
ipad light
,
angled lines
Humphrey Hippo
ace
This looks so cool!
November 20th, 2021
