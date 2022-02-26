Previous
cloudy, with a chance of... by northy
Photo 3670

cloudy, with a chance of...

it's been a bit of a week... work is eating my brain and our main floor was gutted to make way for the renovations...

i did however, finally finish putting together the rabbit papercraft mask kit i got for Christmas... (after experimenting with a variety of types of glue and finally settling on double-sided tape)... and the area is still bare, so... this happened... not sure what the fall-out will be from opening the brolly indoors, but it was in the cause of "art"(👀) so hopefully the repercussions won't be too drastic...

hoping this at least sort of qualifies for the 52Frames prompt which this week is the rule of thirds...

(btw, i have not seen Donny Darko... i have read about it and will not watch it... i don't need the nightmares!)
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Richard Sayer ace
Devoured brain or not, you rose to the occasion like you always do... and you've got a studio with lots of natural light... albeit temporary!
February 27th, 2022  
