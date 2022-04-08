Sign up
Photo 3711
craptastic mess
get it???? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
this was one of those "i wonder if" shots... what can i say... i liked it... even though it's really just a piece of crap 😁
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4726
photos
362
followers
43
following
1017% complete
3706
3707
3708
3709
3710
3711
3712
3713
3709
3710
3711
711
3712
712
3713
713
Views
8
365
Canon EOS 70D
10th April 2022 7:00pm
light
,
reflection
,
craptastic mess
,
30-shots2022
,
30-shots2022-northy
,
the commode
