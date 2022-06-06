Previous
Next
land of ice and snow by northy
Photo 3757

land of ice and snow

we're baaaaa-aaaack!

was up to the Arctic on vacay... got lots of pictures of ice and snow 😁...

(although i really canNOT do it justice - it was pretty magnificent)

6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1029% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

☠northy ace
@aecasey - so... i spent a week on the ice in the arctic... and pretty much have nothing but nature shots 😁
June 10th, 2022  
*lynn ace
wow
June 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise