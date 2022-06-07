Sign up
Photo 3758
qamutiik
in the arctic, they travel over the ice by qamutiik - wooden sleds pulled by skidoos... it is - uhm - a "bracing" ride!
it's sort of pronounced as "komotik" and has a number of different spellings...
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4778
photos
347
followers
42
following
1029% complete
3752
3753
3754
3755
3756
3757
3758
3759
