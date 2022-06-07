Previous
Next
qamutiik by northy
Photo 3758

qamutiik

in the arctic, they travel over the ice by qamutiik - wooden sleds pulled by skidoos... it is - uhm - a "bracing" ride!

it's sort of pronounced as "komotik" and has a number of different spellings...

7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1029% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise