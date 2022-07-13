Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3800
this is what caught my eye today...
the prompt was "eye catching" which i think can mean just about anything... so here we are!
for the 30 day thing...
(in the interests of full disclosure this is a massive crop of a much larger image)
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
1
0
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
13th July 2022 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
street
,
bird
,
puddle
,
make-30-2022
,
make-30-2022-northy
Allison Williams
ace
Well, since a pigeon digests with its crop, your work was appropriate!
July 14th, 2022
