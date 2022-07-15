Previous
there is no spoon by northy
Photo 3802

there is no spoon

there was gonna be... but i decided to go in a different direction 🤣

for day 15 of the 30 day thing... prompt was "pattern"...
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46748/make-30-photos
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1041% complete

