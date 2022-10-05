Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3859
conspiracy theory (redux)
i've done this so many times before... but whatevs... this week at 52Frames the prompt is "rule of odds" and this is the first thing that popped into my head...
soundtrack:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ah0Ys50CqO8
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4886
photos
332
followers
42
following
1057% complete
View this month »
3852
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
5th October 2022 8:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chess
,
castle
,
bishop
,
low key
,
conspiracy
,
chess piece
,
dark horse
,
dark knight
,
rook
,
conspiracy theory
,
rule of odds
,
northy-soundtrack
,
52frames-2022-northy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close