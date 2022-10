i'm on the fence with this... it's 4 images focus-stacked in PS... shot hand-held... so there's that... it's meant to be for the 52frames prompt details... i don't love it... i much prefer soft focus and shallow DOF, but i figure there's something to be said for trying, right?i added a smidgeon of colour tones in LR because the ground covering was coming up very murky and i thought this might help... not sure if it really did, but still think this looks better than original edit...