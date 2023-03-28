Previous
a bit of teide by northy
Photo 4027

a bit of teide

took a bus tour around the island today... including to the base of the vuclano teide... and then we took the cable car up... lots of interesting lava formations... some were rather suessical 😁
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
