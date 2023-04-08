Previous
Next
#tram28 by northy
Photo 4037

#tram28

shot with macro... and some scrunched up saran wrap as a filter...
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1106% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Very creative and economical
April 8th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
Check this out- I got some filters from them while ago.. https://spektremeffects.com/?fbclid=PAAaYyp8fqmGstrHAegfvMlnKxHcedi7fA57WgGy7ODlSyKsKlHaJW0i7CIA4
April 8th, 2023  
☠northy ace
@joemuli ooooh... interesting! thanks!
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise