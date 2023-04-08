Sign up
Photo 4037
#tram28
shot with macro... and some scrunched up saran wrap as a filter...
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
3
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5094
photos
331
followers
46
following
1106% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
8th April 2023 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colour
,
selective
,
30-shots2023
,
northy-30-shots2023
,
#tram28
Walks @ 7
ace
Very creative and economical
April 8th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
Check this out- I got some filters from them while ago..
https://spektremeffects.com/?fbclid=PAAaYyp8fqmGstrHAegfvMlnKxHcedi7fA57WgGy7ODlSyKsKlHaJW0i7CIA4
April 8th, 2023
☠northy
ace
@joemuli
ooooh... interesting! thanks!
April 8th, 2023
