Photo 4038
#tram28 - etsooi
i like this waaaaaay more than i should...
it's 17 images smooshed together in photoshop using the auto-blend feature...
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
2
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5096
photos
331
followers
46
following
1106% complete
4031
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
4038
753
4035
4036
754
755
4037
4038
756
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
9th April 2023 3:27pm
Tags
photoshop
,
colour
,
selective
,
etsooi
,
craptastic mess
,
30-shots2023
,
northy-30-shots2023
,
#tram28
bkb in the city
Very nice
April 9th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
I like the Bi- color effect 👌⭐️
April 9th, 2023
