Photo 4110
The Bluenose II
the masts of the very iconic Bluenose II - a reproduction of the original tall ship the Bluenose built in Lunenberg Nova Scotia in 1921 and immortalized on the Canadian dime…
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
ship
,
boat
,
minimalist
,
minimalism
,
bluenose
,
“nova
,
scotia”
,
ship”
,
“tall
