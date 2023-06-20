Previous
The Bluenose II by northy
Photo 4110

The Bluenose II

the masts of the very iconic Bluenose II - a reproduction of the original tall ship the Bluenose built in Lunenberg Nova Scotia in 1921 and immortalized on the Canadian dime…
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1126% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise