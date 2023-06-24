Previous
back to black by northy
Photo 4113

back to black

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJAfLE39ZZ8

another attempt at a leading line shot for 52frames... this one may be closer than yesterday's, but still not sure i've quite hit the mark... i kinda like it anyway 🥴

tagging for 5+2's recurring theme... because... black... long exposure... the hallway... soundtrack... 'nuff said?

24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
