Photo 4113
back to black
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJAfLE39ZZ8
another attempt at a leading line shot for 52frames... this one may be closer than yesterday's, but still not sure i've quite hit the mark... i kinda like it anyway 🥴
tagging for 5+2's recurring theme... because... black... long exposure... the hallway... soundtrack... 'nuff said?
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
hat
hallway
long exposure
selfie
northy-soundtrack
52frames-2023-northy
songtitle-97
fiveplustwo-recurringtheme
