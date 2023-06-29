Sign up
Photo 4118
walk this way...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4B_UYYPb-Gk
this sign is in the stairwell of our office building... i know this because i was there... 🥴
posting for the song title challenge... and also my push challenge set by
@la_photographic
- high contrast...
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
2
0
@la_photographic
- and another entry... thank you!!!!
July 1st, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
ace
Super shot for the challenge.
July 1st, 2023
