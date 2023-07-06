Previous
chaos theory by northy
Photo 4126

chaos theory

"Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;"
-- from the Second Coming by WB Yeats

today's word prompt is "poem"...

i'm not one for poetry... but for some reason the first thing that always comes to mind when i think of poetry is this line from Second Coming... (the second is Jabberwocky by Lewis Caroll which i'm pretty sure i can still recite by heart 🥴)...

anyhoo, the line makes me think of "chaos" and i was trying to think of how to depict chaos and decided to haul out the vortograph attachment... and here... we... are...

i like this way more than i should... it really is something of a craptastic mess, but it still appeals to me for some reason...

also might serve as my entry for 52frames - the prompt over there this week is "reflection"...
