chaos theory

"Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;"

-- from the Second Coming by WB Yeats



today's word prompt is "poem"...



i'm not one for poetry... but for some reason the first thing that always comes to mind when i think of poetry is this line from Second Coming... (the second is Jabberwocky by Lewis Caroll which i'm pretty sure i can still recite by heart 🥴)...



anyhoo, the line makes me think of "chaos" and i was trying to think of how to depict chaos and decided to haul out the vortograph attachment... and here... we... are...



i like this way more than i should... it really is something of a craptastic mess, but it still appeals to me for some reason...



also might serve as my entry for 52frames - the prompt over there this week is "reflection"...