Previous
Photo 4125
too lazy to focus
🥴
for today's word... which happens to be... "lazy"... 😉
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48104/**july-words**
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5214
photos
325
followers
46
following
Tags
knight
,
chess
,
bokeh
,
chess piece
,
dark horse
,
dark knight
,
blurism
,
july23words
,
july23words-northy
